Star Wars: Episode IX taps Blade Runner 2049’s art director

After realizing they’d hired a thoroughly mediocre, if not astoundingly inept, filmmaker, Disney replaced Colin Trevorrow with J.J. Abrams as the director of Star Wars: Episode IX. And it seems Disney isn’t done making good decisions, as Slash Film reports that the film has hired Blade Runner 2049’s Paul Inglis as art director.

As art director on Blade Runner 2049, Inglis worked with cinematographer Roger Deakins to create the “brilliantly realized futuristic world” and its “bold, varied textures,” which we lauded in our review of the film (our top film of 2017, by the way). This is great news for the Star Wars universe, which is perhaps as dependent on its visual palette as it is its story and characters.

In addition to 2049, Inglis has previously served as art director on flicks like Children of Men and Skyfall, as well as on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Star Wars: Episode IX is said to begin filming this June, and is slated to ignite our eyeballs on December 20th, 2019.