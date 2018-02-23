Stephen King’s narrative poem The Bone Church to be adapted for television

Stephen King

The Stephen King renaissance rolls on. After serving as executive producer on the Audience Network’s solid adaptation of King’s Mr. Mercedes, Chris Long is teaming with bad boy filmmaker David Ayer to develop “The Bone Church,” a narrative poem collected in King’s The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Deadline reports.

In King’s story, a barfly tells the story of a bygone jungle expedition for the mythic Bone Church, where a crew of 32 travelers stumble upon something truly horrifying. Only three of the 32 return alive, though their story is far from over. It was first published in a 2009 issue of Playboy, though King says he first wrote a version of it while in college in the late ’60s.

Long and Ayer will be developing the series as part of their new Cedar Park Entertainment venture. King, meanwhile, not only has a slew of movies in development—including the sequel to mega-hit It and an adaptation of Doctor Sleep from Mike Flanagan—but will also see the mythos of his Castle Rock hamlet brought to life in its namesake Hulu series.

