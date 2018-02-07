Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks reveal “Middle America”, first single in four years: Stream

Photo by Giovanni Duca
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks have returned today with their first new material since the 2014 album, Wig Out at Jagbags. The indie rockers have also announced a North American tour, which will see them tease even more previously unheard music.
(Read: Dissected: Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks)
The new single is titled “Middle America” and is an “ode to underdogs everywhere, with bittersweet words of encouragement,” per a press statement. Twangy and low-key, it gently rolls on like much of the open pastures of America’s middle states.
Take a listen below.
“Middle America” Artwork:
As for the band’s upcoming trek, dates run from early June through the first week of August.
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks 2018 Tour Dates:
06/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
06/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo
06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
06/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
06/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
06/08 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
06/09 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
06/11 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
06/12 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
06/17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
06/19 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
06/20 – Athens, GA @ The Georgia Theatre
06/21 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
06/22 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
06/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodard Theater
07/17 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre
07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
07/25 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
07/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
07/27 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
07/28 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
07/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
07/31 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
08/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
08/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
08/05 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater