Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks reveal “Middle America”, first single in four years: Stream

Photo by Giovanni Duca

Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks have returned today with their first new material since the 2014 album, Wig Out at Jagbags. The indie rockers have also announced a North American tour, which will see them tease even more previously unheard music.

The new single is titled “Middle America” and is an “ode to underdogs everywhere, with bittersweet words of encouragement,” per a press statement. Twangy and low-key, it gently rolls on like much of the open pastures of America’s middle states.

Take a listen below.

“Middle America” Artwork:

As for the band’s upcoming trek, dates run from early June through the first week of August.

Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks 2018 Tour Dates:

06/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

06/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

06/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

06/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

06/08 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

06/09 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

06/11 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

06/12 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

06/17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06/19 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/20 – Athens, GA @ The Georgia Theatre

06/21 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

06/22 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

06/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodard Theater

07/17 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

07/25 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

07/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07/27 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

07/28 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

07/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

07/31 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

08/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

08/05 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater