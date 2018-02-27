Sufjan Stevens joins Laura Veirs on new collaborative song “Watch Fire”: Stream

Sufjan Stevens, photo by Philip Cosores

Sufjan Stevens is set to perform at the Academy Awards next weekend in support of his excellent Call Me By Your Name soundtrack, but first he’s joined folk songwriter Laura Veirs on a new track. The collaboration is called “Watch Fire” and appears on Veirs’ forthcoming 10th studio effort, The Lookout.

As though set during a camping trip in the middle of the woods, Veirs and Stevens take turns singing beside a pile of burning logs, their complementary voices accompanied by an acoustic guitar. “Just beyond the circle of light,” Veirs coos, to which Stevens replies, “I’ll keep the watch, I’ll keep the watch fire.”

Take a listen below via its lyric video.

The Lookout officially lands in stores April 13th via Raven Marching Band Records. It’s said to feature additional contributions from My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Steve Moore, Karl Blau, and more. In a statement, Veirs explains how the LP deals with the “chaos of post-election America”:

“The Lookout is about the need to pay attention to the fleeting beauty of life and to not be complacent; it’s about the importance of looking out for each other,” says Veirs. “I’m addressing what’s happening around me with the chaos of post-election America, the racial divides in our country, and a personal reckoning with the realities of midlife: I have friends who’ve died; I struggle with how to balance life as an artist with parenting young children.”