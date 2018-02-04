Suge Knight’s wife, Toi-Lin Kelly, sentenced to three years in prison

Marion “Suge” Knight, the one-time rap mogul behind ’90s powerhouse Death Row Records, is currently in jail awaiting trial for a hit-and-run murder that occurred on the set of the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton in early 2015. His trial is set for April, but he’s now found himself at the center of some more legal drama.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Knight’s wife, Toi-Lin Kelly, was sentenced to three years in jail on Friday for her help in arranging interviews between Knight and the producers of a BET documentary about Death Row. This is in violation of a court order limiting his jailhouse phone communications, and comes just months after Kelly struck a plea deal for a previous incident involving Knight. In October, she pleaded no contest to conspiring to violate a court order after allegedly selling surveillance footage connected to Knight’s murder trial to TMZ for $55,000. That footage was, by a judge’s mandate, not to be shared with the media.

As recounted by the Times, Kelly is accused of funneling money into the accounts of inmates who allowed Knight to use their phone codes to place his calls. She was also, despite being barred from speaking to Knight as part of her previous plea agreement, relaying information to Knight via a private investigator aiding the defense team.

Kelly’s defense was that she did not understand the various court orders, which, unsurprisingly, wasn’t enough to keep her out of jail.