Sum 41 announce Does This Look Infected? 15th anniversary tour of North America

A few years ago, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley was on death’s door following a lengthy alcohol addiction. Since recovering, however, the pint-sized punker has dropped another Sum 41 album, 2016’s 13 Voices, and returned to the stage. Now, the band has announced they’ll be embarking on a 15th anniversary tour of their 2002 album Does This Look Infected?. Joining Whibley will be original members Dave “Brown Sound” Baksh and Cone McCaslin, as well as drummer Frank Zummo and guitarist Tom Thacker.
The North American jaunt will sprint through 20 cities through April and May, during which the band will burn through hit singles like “Still Waiting” and “The Hell Song”. Though it follows a 10th anniversary tour of the album in 2012, this will be the first reunion tour for the album featuring Baksh, a key component of the band’s sound.
“This year was meant to be spent working on new music and I hadn’t even realized that it was the 15 Year anniversary of Does This Look Infected?, Whibley says in a statement. “Out of nowhere we started to receive messages from fans asking us to do another DTLI anniversary tour…and when the fans call, we go. This time around is going to be even more special because we have Dave ‘Brown Sound’ Baksh with us! So back by popular demand, we’ll see you on the road this April!”
VIP packages for the tour will be available tomorrow, February 14th. All other tickets will be available this Friday, February 16th. Keep an eye on the band’s official website for more ticket information, or grab ’em here.
Sum 41 2018 Tour Dates:
04/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
04/28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
04/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
05/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Ray
05/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec
05/04 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/05 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/07 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
05/08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
05/11 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
05/12 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5
05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
05/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/17 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot
05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater
05/21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden
05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern