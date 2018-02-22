Sunflower Bean unveil new single “Twentytwo”: Stream

Sunflower Bean, photo by Hollie Fernando

Next month, Sunflower Bean will release their sophomore album, Twentytwo in Blue, on Mom + Pop Records. As the latest teaser, the Brooklyn trio has shared a new single entitled “Twentytwo”.

The dreamy, mid-tempo track brings bassist and singer Julia Cumming’s beautiful vocals to the forefront as she delivers a message of resilience in the face of society’s expectations thrust upon young women. “Busted and used,” she sings. “That’s how you view your girl/ Now that she’s 22.” Hear it below.

Twentytwo in Blue has already been previewed with “I Was a Fool” and “Crisis Fest”. It’s out on March 23rd and pre-orders are ongoing here. Sunflower Bean are currently touring Europe and the US in support of the album. Purchase tickets here and find the complete itinerary below.

Sunflower Bean 2018 Tour Dates:

02/22 – London, UK @ The Jazz Cafe ^

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/12-18 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

03/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms *

03/26 – Norwich, UK @ Open Norwich *

03/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds *

03/28 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Riverside *

03/29 – Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe *

03/30 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla *

03/31 – Liverpool, UK @ Substation at Invisible Wind Factory *

04/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo *

04/03 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla *

04/05 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 *

04/06 – London, UK @ Koko *

04/09 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

04/10 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX VZW

04/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

04/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

04/14 – Berlin, DE @ Rosis

04/15 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea Club

04/17 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

04/18 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

04/19 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

04/26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/02 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space #

05/03 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia #

05/04 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus #

05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern #

05/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place #

05/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern #

05/09 – Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room at the Crofoot #

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #

05/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Founders Brewing Co #

05/13 – Millvale, PA @ The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls #

05/20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/31 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

06/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery %

06/02 – Washington, D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel %

06/03 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room %

06/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor %

06/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 %

06/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall: Upstairs

06/10 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/13 – La Jolla, CA @ Che Cafe

06/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

06/19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

06/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/25 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb

06/26 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

06/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

07/1 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Lindsley

^ = w/ Jessie Ware

* = w/ Sorry

# = w/ Dream Wife

% = w/ The Nude Party