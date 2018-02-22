Sunflower Bean unveil new single “Twentytwo”: Stream

Next month, Sunflower Bean will release their sophomore album, Twentytwo in Blue, on Mom + Pop Records. As the latest teaser, the Brooklyn trio has shared a new single entitled “Twentytwo”.
The dreamy, mid-tempo track brings bassist and singer Julia Cumming’s beautiful vocals to the forefront as she delivers a message of resilience in the face of society’s expectations thrust upon young women. “Busted and used,” she sings. “That’s how you view your girl/ Now that she’s 22.” Hear it below.
Twentytwo in Blue has already been previewed with “I Was a Fool” and “Crisis Fest”. It’s out on March 23rd and pre-orders are ongoing here. Sunflower Bean are currently touring Europe and the US in support of the album. Purchase tickets here and find the complete itinerary below.
Sunflower Bean 2018 Tour Dates:
02/22 – London, UK @ The Jazz Cafe ^
03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
03/12-18 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest
03/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms *
03/26 – Norwich, UK @ Open Norwich *
03/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds *
03/28 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Riverside *
03/29 – Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe *
03/30 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla *
03/31 – Liverpool, UK @ Substation at Invisible Wind Factory *
04/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo *
04/03 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla *
04/05 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 *
04/06 – London, UK @ Koko *
04/09 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
04/10 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX VZW
04/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
04/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
04/14 – Berlin, DE @ Rosis
04/15 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea Club
04/17 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie
04/18 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
04/19 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
04/26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/02 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space #
05/03 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia #
05/04 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus #
05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern #
05/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place #
05/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern #
05/09 – Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room at the Crofoot #
05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #
05/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Founders Brewing Co #
05/13 – Millvale, PA @ The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls #
05/20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/31 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
06/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery %
06/02 – Washington, D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel %
06/03 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room %
06/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor %
06/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 %
06/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall: Upstairs
06/10 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
06/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
06/13 – La Jolla, CA @ Che Cafe
06/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
06/19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret
06/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
06/25 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb
06/26 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
06/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
06/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome
07/1 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Lindsley
^ = w/ Jessie Ware
* = w/ Sorry
# = w/ Dream Wife
% = w/ The Nude Party