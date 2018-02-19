Superorganism share video for new song “Reflections on the Screen”: Watch

Superorganism's "Reflections on the Screen" video

January’s Artist of the Month, Superogranism, are continuing the push towards their forthcoming debut full-length. Today, the multinational indie pop collective have shared another track from the release, “Reflections on the Screen”.

(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2018)

A flowing dream that bends between calm and reverence, the song has a constant if mellow anxiety throbbing throughout the background. It premiered as the latest World Record on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show, and singer Orono Noguchi told the DJ she thought of the track as “a way more emo version of “Something for Your M.I.N.D” in that it’s like a conversation between two people. It’s just like, ‘Hey, I know you still wanna get with me,’ but the other guy’s saying the same thing.”

You can hear the track below via its accompanying video directed by Robert Strange.

Superorganism’s self-titled debut is out March 2nd via Domino Record Co.