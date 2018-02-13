The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast is taking the show on tour

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, photo by Eddy Chen/The CW

Consequence of Sound’s 2017 Television Performer of the Year Rachel Bloom is taking Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on the road, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Starting March 31st, Bloom will be joined by a rotating crew of the show’s cast members on an eight-city musical tour. Participants accompanying the Golden Globe winner on the dates include series co-creator and co-executive producer Aline Brosh-McKenna, Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Adam Schlesinger, and Jack Dolgen.

(Read: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom on Being the Most Talented Person on TV Right Now)

Bloom described the live show as “an ongoing dialogue between the performers and the audience,” adding that it will offer new renditions of songs from the TV series. Brosh-McKenna pointed out Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has featured over 100 songs during the course of 44 episodes, leaving them plenty of material from which to choose.

The tour includes stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. Tickets will be available starting on Valentine’s Day here. Consult the full itinerary below.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 2018 Tour Dates:

03/31 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

04/04 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

04/05 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

04/06 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theatre

04/08 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

04/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Watch the latest Crazy Ex-Girlfriend video for “Buttload of Cats”: