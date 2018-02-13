The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast is taking the show on tour

Consequence of Sound’s 2017 Television Performer of the Year Rachel Bloom is taking Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on the road, reports Entertainment Weekly.
Starting March 31st, Bloom will be joined by a rotating crew of the show’s cast members on an eight-city musical tour. Participants accompanying the Golden Globe winner on the dates include series co-creator and co-executive producer Aline Brosh-McKenna, Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Adam Schlesinger, and Jack Dolgen.
Bloom described the live show as “an ongoing dialogue between the performers and the audience,” adding that it will offer new renditions of songs from the TV series. Brosh-McKenna pointed out Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has featured over 100 songs during the course of 44 episodes, leaving them plenty of material from which to choose.
The tour includes stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. Tickets will be available starting on Valentine’s Day here. Consult the full itinerary below.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 2018 Tour Dates:
03/31 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
04/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
04/04 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
04/05 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
04/06 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theatre
04/08 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall
04/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wilshire Ebell Theatre
Watch the latest Crazy Ex-Girlfriend video for “Buttload of Cats”: