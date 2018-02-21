The Districts share rollicking new single “Nighttime Girls”: Stream

The Districts, photo by Ben Kaye

Pennsylvania rockers The Districts served up their sophomore LP Popular Manipulations last summer and spent the fall touring in support of it. Now, after a short break, the band is setting off on another massive tour of North America and Europe, this time with Chicago indie stalwart Twin Peaks along for the ride.

Along with the tour announcement, The Districts have shared a brand new single, “Nighttime Girls”, a bobbing, raucous ode to youthful ennui. “I go out in the nighttime and feel a hole in my heart,” frontman Rob Grote sings against shuddering walls of distortion. In a statement, Grote describes the song as being “about the allure of escapism and a character’s general preoccupation with shallowness and neon light.” Listen to it below.

“Nighttime Girls” is available via a 7-inch single that also includes another new song, “Soft Auxiliary”. It’s out on March 9th, and you can pre-order it now on Bandcamp. See the single’s artwork, as well as the band’s 2018 tour dates, below.

Nighttime Girls / Soft Auxiliary Artwork:

The Districts 2018 Tour Dates:

02/23 – Jersey City @ White Eagle Hall *

03/02 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival

03/16 – Davenport, IA @ The Village Theatre *

03/17 – Lincoln, NE @ VEGA *

03/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge *

03/19 – Rapid City, SD @ The Garage *

03/20 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Bozeman *

03/22 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

03/26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *

03/29 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

03/30 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

03/31 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

04/02 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

04/03 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale Music Hall *

04/04 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street *

04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

04/06 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

05/02 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/03 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

05/04 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival

05/25 – Napa, CA @ Silos

05/26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

05/31 – Tunbridge Wells, UK @ Forum

06/01 – Leeds, UK @ Communion Room At Brudenell

06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/04 – Exeter, UK @ The Cavern

06/05 – Guilford, UK @ Boileroom

06/06 – Ramsgate, UK @ Music Hall

06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

06/11 – Bremen, DE @ Tower

06/12 – Brussels, BE @ Atelier 210

06/13 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/15 – Aarhus, DK @ Radar

06/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

* = w/ Twin Peaks