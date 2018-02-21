The Districts share rollicking new single “Nighttime Girls”: Stream

Pennsylvania rockers The Districts served up their sophomore LP Popular Manipulations last summer and spent the fall touring in support of it. Now, after a short break, the band is setting off on another massive tour of North America and Europe, this time with Chicago indie stalwart Twin Peaks along for the ride.
Along with the tour announcement, The Districts have shared a brand new single, “Nighttime Girls”, a bobbing, raucous ode to youthful ennui. “I go out in the nighttime and feel a hole in my heart,” frontman Rob Grote sings against shuddering walls of distortion. In a statement, Grote describes the song as being “about the allure of escapism and a character’s general preoccupation with shallowness and neon light.” Listen to it below.
“Nighttime Girls” is available via a 7-inch single that also includes another new song, “Soft Auxiliary”. It’s out on March 9th, and you can pre-order it now on Bandcamp. See the single’s artwork, as well as the band’s 2018 tour dates, below.
Nighttime Girls / Soft Auxiliary Artwork:
The Districts 2018 Tour Dates:
02/23 – Jersey City @ White Eagle Hall *
03/02 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival
03/16 – Davenport, IA @ The Village Theatre *
03/17 – Lincoln, NE @ VEGA *
03/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge *
03/19 – Rapid City, SD @ The Garage *
03/20 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Bozeman *
03/22 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
03/23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *
03/26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *
03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *
03/29 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers *
03/30 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *
03/31 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *
04/02 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *
04/03 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale Music Hall *
04/04 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street *
04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *
04/06 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *
05/02 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/03 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery
05/04 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival
05/25 – Napa, CA @ Silos
05/26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
05/31 – Tunbridge Wells, UK @ Forum
06/01 – Leeds, UK @ Communion Room At Brudenell
06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/04 – Exeter, UK @ The Cavern
06/05 – Guilford, UK @ Boileroom
06/06 – Ramsgate, UK @ Music Hall
06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
06/11 – Bremen, DE @ Tower
06/12 – Brussels, BE @ Atelier 210
06/13 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/15 – Aarhus, DK @ Radar
06/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
* = w/ Twin Peaks