The Flaming Lips add new dates to 2018 tour

The Flaming Lips, photo by George Salisbury

Back in January, The Flaming Lips announced a short run of March tour dates in continued support of 2017’s Oczy Mlody. Now, the psych rockers have expanded their schedule with new shows scattered throughout the year.

After the previously revealed dates, a trek through the western USA will kick off May 31st in Jackson, Wyoming and stretch to a June 8th gig in Aspen, Colorado. They’ll stop at Seattle’s Upstream Music Fest + Summit along the way. The band also has two Canadian festivals at the end of June, a pair in the UK for July, and another two in Germany come November.

Find their complete itinerary below and grab tickets here. Also keep your eyes opened for that anticipated split EP with former tour mate Mac DeMarco.

The Flaming Lips 2018 Tour Dates:

03/03 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival

03/05 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

03/06 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

03/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

03/09 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National

03/11 – Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino

05/06- Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/31- Jackson, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

06/02 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Upstream Music Fest + Summit

06/04 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

06/06 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

06/07 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

06/08 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

06/22 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Saskatchewan Jazz Fest

06/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Jazz Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre

07/20 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot 2018, Jodrell Bank

07/21 – London, UK @ Kaleidoscope Festival, Alexandra Palace

11/09 – Weissenhauser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender, Ferienpark

11/16 – Europa-Park, DE @ Rolling Stone Park