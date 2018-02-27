The Flaming Lips add new dates to 2018 tour

Back in January, The Flaming Lips announced a short run of March tour dates in continued support of 2017’s Oczy Mlody. Now, the psych rockers have expanded their schedule with new shows scattered throughout the year.
After the previously revealed dates, a trek through the western USA will kick off May 31st in Jackson, Wyoming and stretch to a June 8th gig in Aspen, Colorado. They’ll stop at Seattle’s Upstream Music Fest + Summit along the way. The band also has two Canadian festivals at the end of June, a pair in the UK for July, and another two in Germany come November.
Find their complete itinerary below and grab tickets here. Also keep your eyes opened for that anticipated split EP with former tour mate Mac DeMarco.
The Flaming Lips 2018 Tour Dates:
03/03 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival
03/05 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
03/06 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
03/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
03/09 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
03/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National
03/11 – Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino
05/06- Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/31- Jackson, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts
06/02 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Upstream Music Fest + Summit
06/04 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
06/06 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
06/07 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
06/08 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
06/22 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Saskatchewan Jazz Fest
06/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Jazz Winnipeg @ Burton Cummings Theatre
07/20 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot 2018, Jodrell Bank
07/21 – London, UK @ Kaleidoscope Festival, Alexandra Palace
11/09 – Weissenhauser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender, Ferienpark
11/16 – Europa-Park, DE @ Rolling Stone Park