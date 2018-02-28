The Flaming Lips announce deluxe reissues of their earliest recordings

With The Flaming Lips‘ enduring relevance—be it through timely collaborations, ballsy experiments, or the ability to still offend—it’s easy to forget that they’ve been a band for more than 30 years. Now, that history will be unearthed and explored with a series of new reissues from Rhino and Warner Bros. Records.
On April 20th, the labels will release Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of the Flaming Lips, a 19-track compilation of cuts from the band’s original lineup, which featured frontman Wayne Coyne’s brother, Mark, on vocals. This is the first time these songs—which are taken from the band’s first two cassette demos and first self-released EP—have ever been collected on a single release. There’s also a few covers, including The Who’s “Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere” and Led Zeppelin’s “Communication Breakdown”. Each song has been remastered from the original sources by longtime producer David Fridmann, as well as the Lips’ Coyne and Michael Ivins.
Even more ambitious is Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of The Flaming Lips: 1986-1990, a six-CD boxed set comprised of the band’s first four studio albums with Restless Records, as well as two discs of rarities. The four albums—1986’s Hear It Is, 1987’s Oh My Gawd!!!…The Flaming Lips, 1989’s Telepathic Surgery, and 1990’s In A Priest Driven Ambulance (With Silver Sunshine Stares)—have each been remastered from the original 1/4-inch analog tape masters. The rarities feature b-sides in addition to songs originally collected on compilations, demos, and flexi discs. It’s due for release on May 25th.
That’s not all, either. A press release promises “a slew of vinyl reissues, including remasters of the Restless albums.”
In related news, The Flaming Lips recently announced new US tour dates, and you can grab tickets here.
Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of the Flaming Lips Tracklist:
01. Bag Full Of Thoughts
02. Out For A Walk
03. Garden Of Eyes
04. Forever Is A Long Time
05. Scratchin’ The Door
06. My Own Planet
07. Killer On The Radio
08. Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere
09. Batman Theme
10. Handsome Johnny
11. Flaming Lips Theme Song 1983
12. The Future Is Gone
13. Underground Pharmacist
14. Real Fast Words
15. Groove Room
16. Jesus Shootin’ Heroin
17. Trains, Brains & Rain
18. Communication Breakdown
19. Summertime Blues
Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of The Flaming Lips: 1986-1990 Tracklist:
Disc One: Hear It Is
01. With You
02. Unplugged
03. Trains, Brains and Rain
04. Jesus Shootin’ Heroin
05. Just Like Before
06. She Is Death
07. Charlie Manson Blues
08. Man From Pakistan
09. Godzilla Flick
10. Staring At Sound/With You (Reprise)
Disc Two: Oh My Gawd!!!…The Flaming Lips
01. Everything’s Explodin’
02. One Million Billionth Of A Millisecond On A Sunday Morning
03. Maximum Dream For Evil Knievel
04. Can’t Exist
05. Ode to C.C. (Part I)
06. The Ceiling Is Bendin’
07. Prescription: Love
08. Thanks To You
09. Can’t Stop The Spring
10. Ode To C.C. (Part II)
11. Love Yer Brain
Disc Three: Telepathic Surgery
01. Drug Machine In Heaven
02. Right Now
03. Michael, Time To Wake Up
04. Chrome Plated Suicide
05. Hari-Krishna Stomp Wagon (Fuck Led Zeppelin)
06. Miracle On 42nd Street
07. Fryin’ Up
08. Hell’s Angel’s Cracker Factory
09. U.F.O. Story
10. Redneck School Of Technology
11. Shaved Gorilla
12. The Spontaneous Combustion Of John
13. The Last Drop Of Morning Dew
14. Begs and Achin’
Disc Four: In A Priest Driven Ambulance (With Silver Sunshine Stares)
01. Shine On Sweet Jesus – Jesus Song No. 5
02. Unconsciously Screamin’
03. Rainin’ Babies
04. Take Meta Mars
05. Five Stop Mother Superior Rain
06. Stand In Line
07. God Walks Among Us Now – Jesus Song No. 6
08. There You Are – Jesus Song No. 7
09. Mountain Side
10. What A Wonderful World
Disc Five: Restless Rarities
01. Death Valley ’69
02. Thank You
03. Can’t Stop The Spring – Remix
04. After The Gold Rush
05. Death Trippin’ At Sunrise
06. Drug Machine In Heaven – Sub Pop 7-inch version
07. Strychnine/Peace, Love And Understanding
08. Lucifer Rising
09. Ma, I Didn’t Notice
10. Let Me Be It
11. She’s Gone Mad Again
12. Golden Hearse
13. Stand In Line
14. I Want To Kill My Brother; The Cymbal Head
15. Five Stop Mother Superior Rain
Disc Six: The Mushroom Tapes
01. Take Meta Mars
02. Mountain Side
03. There You Are
04. Five Stop Mother Superior Rain
05. Rainin’ Babies
06. Unconsciously Screamin’
07. Stand In Line
08. God’s A Wheeler Dealer
09. Agonizing
10. One Shot
11. Cold Day
12. Jam