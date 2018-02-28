The Flaming Lips announce deluxe reissues of their earliest recordings

The Flaming Lips, photo by Philip Cosores

With The Flaming Lips‘ enduring relevance—be it through timely collaborations, ballsy experiments, or the ability to still offend—it’s easy to forget that they’ve been a band for more than 30 years. Now, that history will be unearthed and explored with a series of new reissues from Rhino and Warner Bros. Records.

On April 20th, the labels will release Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of the Flaming Lips, a 19-track compilation of cuts from the band’s original lineup, which featured frontman Wayne Coyne’s brother, Mark, on vocals. This is the first time these songs—which are taken from the band’s first two cassette demos and first self-released EP—have ever been collected on a single release. There’s also a few covers, including The Who’s “Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere” and Led Zeppelin’s “Communication Breakdown”. Each song has been remastered from the original sources by longtime producer David Fridmann, as well as the Lips’ Coyne and Michael Ivins.

(Read: The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne Breaks Down His Entire Discography)

Even more ambitious is Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of The Flaming Lips: 1986-1990, a six-CD boxed set comprised of the band’s first four studio albums with Restless Records, as well as two discs of rarities. The four albums—1986’s Hear It Is, 1987’s Oh My Gawd!!!…The Flaming Lips, 1989’s Telepathic Surgery, and 1990’s In A Priest Driven Ambulance (With Silver Sunshine Stares)—have each been remastered from the original 1/4-inch analog tape masters. The rarities feature b-sides in addition to songs originally collected on compilations, demos, and flexi discs. It’s due for release on May 25th.

That’s not all, either. A press release promises “a slew of vinyl reissues, including remasters of the Restless albums.”

In related news, The Flaming Lips recently announced new US tour dates, and you can grab tickets here.

Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of the Flaming Lips Tracklist:

01. Bag Full Of Thoughts

02. Out For A Walk

03. Garden Of Eyes

04. Forever Is A Long Time

05. Scratchin’ The Door

06. My Own Planet

07. Killer On The Radio

08. Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere

09. Batman Theme

10. Handsome Johnny

11. Flaming Lips Theme Song 1983

12. The Future Is Gone

13. Underground Pharmacist

14. Real Fast Words

15. Groove Room

16. Jesus Shootin’ Heroin

17. Trains, Brains & Rain

18. Communication Breakdown

19. Summertime Blues

Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of The Flaming Lips: 1986-1990 Tracklist:

Disc One: Hear It Is

01. With You

02. Unplugged

03. Trains, Brains and Rain

04. Jesus Shootin’ Heroin

05. Just Like Before

06. She Is Death

07. Charlie Manson Blues

08. Man From Pakistan

09. Godzilla Flick

10. Staring At Sound/With You (Reprise)

Disc Two: Oh My Gawd!!!…The Flaming Lips

01. Everything’s Explodin’

02. One Million Billionth Of A Millisecond On A Sunday Morning

03. Maximum Dream For Evil Knievel

04. Can’t Exist

05. Ode to C.C. (Part I)

06. The Ceiling Is Bendin’

07. Prescription: Love

08. Thanks To You

09. Can’t Stop The Spring

10. Ode To C.C. (Part II)

11. Love Yer Brain

Disc Three: Telepathic Surgery

01. Drug Machine In Heaven

02. Right Now

03. Michael, Time To Wake Up

04. Chrome Plated Suicide

05. Hari-Krishna Stomp Wagon (Fuck Led Zeppelin)

06. Miracle On 42nd Street

07. Fryin’ Up

08. Hell’s Angel’s Cracker Factory

09. U.F.O. Story

10. Redneck School Of Technology

11. Shaved Gorilla

12. The Spontaneous Combustion Of John

13. The Last Drop Of Morning Dew

14. Begs and Achin’

Disc Four: In A Priest Driven Ambulance (With Silver Sunshine Stares)

01. Shine On Sweet Jesus – Jesus Song No. 5

02. Unconsciously Screamin’

03. Rainin’ Babies

04. Take Meta Mars

05. Five Stop Mother Superior Rain

06. Stand In Line

07. God Walks Among Us Now – Jesus Song No. 6

08. There You Are – Jesus Song No. 7

09. Mountain Side

10. What A Wonderful World

Disc Five: Restless Rarities

01. Death Valley ’69

02. Thank You

03. Can’t Stop The Spring – Remix

04. After The Gold Rush

05. Death Trippin’ At Sunrise

06. Drug Machine In Heaven – Sub Pop 7-inch version

07. Strychnine/Peace, Love And Understanding

08. Lucifer Rising

09. Ma, I Didn’t Notice

10. Let Me Be It

11. She’s Gone Mad Again

12. Golden Hearse

13. Stand In Line

14. I Want To Kill My Brother; The Cymbal Head

15. Five Stop Mother Superior Rain

Disc Six: The Mushroom Tapes

01. Take Meta Mars

02. Mountain Side

03. There You Are

04. Five Stop Mother Superior Rain

05. Rainin’ Babies

06. Unconsciously Screamin’

07. Stand In Line

08. God’s A Wheeler Dealer

09. Agonizing

10. One Shot

11. Cold Day

12. Jam