The Incredibles 2 teaser trailer debuts during the Olympics: Watch

Incredibles 2 trailer

In November, Pixar shared a first look at their upcoming superhero sequel, The Incredibles 2. Tonight during the Olympics, viewers got another sneak peak. Watch the newly revealed teaser trailer below.

Brad Bird returns to write and direct the film, while Craig T. Nelson (Bob/Mr. Incredible), Holly Hunter (Helen/Elastigirl), Sarah Vowell (Violet), and Samuel L. Jackson (Lucius Best/Frozone) all reprise their roles from the 2004 hit family movie.

In the sequel, Helen takes the spotlight as Bob stays at home with Violet, Dash (Huck Milner), and baby Jack-Jack, whose powers are just beginning to emerge. Together with Frozone and a new Super named Voyd (Sophia Bush), they take on a new villain.

“Helen’s appetite for adventure comes to the fore,” Hunter shared with Entertainment Weekly last year. “Whereas before, she was driven to become Mrs. Incredible out of necessity, where she went into it to save her husband, I think this time she really meets her own ambition head-on. The ambition of being an adventure is something that we get to explore.”

New cast members include Bob Odenkirk as Winston Deavor, a rich telecommunications bigwig infatuated with Supers; Catherine Kenner as Winston’s genius sister, Evelyn; Jonathan Banks as Super Relocation Program agent Rick Dicker; and Isabella Rossellini as Ambassador.

The Incredibles 2 arrives in theaters on June 15th, 2018.