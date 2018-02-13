The Lonely Island to make live debut at Clusterfest 2018, alongside Jon Stewart, Kyle Mooney and Nathan Fielder

The Lonely Island

Last year, Comedy Central joined up with Bonnaroo organizer Superfly and Outside Lands co-producer Another Planet Entertainment for a three-day comedy and music festival. Clusterfest will return for a second edition this coming June, and the lineup boasts several highlights.

Chief among them: The Lonely Island will make their live debut. Over their 16 year existence, the hip-hop comedy troupe featuring Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer have three full-length studio albums, shot countless music videos, and even produced their own feature film in Popstar: Never Stop Popping. However, Clusterfest will mark the trio’s first-ever live performance.

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart and current Daily Show host Trevor Noah will also headline the event. Other noteworthy comedians include Amy Schumer, David Cross, SNL head writer Michael Che, breakout star Tiffany Haddish, and Nikki Glaser. Plus, two of the funniest individuals alive, Kyle Mooney and Nathan Fielder, will team up for a set they’ve dubbed “Video Treasures.” There will also be a live staging of Drunk History.

On the music front, the lineup includes Third Eye Blind, Action Bronson, Salt-N-Pepa, and Reggie Watts.

Additionally, Clusterfest will boast a number of interactive attractions, including a South Park County Fair, a live staging of Nickelodeon’s 90’s game show Double Dare, and Pady’s Pub from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Clusterfest goes down June 1st-3rd, 2018 at the Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California. Three-day GA and VIP passes are now available through the festival’s website. You can also grab them here.