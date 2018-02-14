The National to perform Boxer in full at Homecoming Festival

The National will host their own Homecoming Festival in association with MusicNOW this April 28th and 29th at Cincinnati’s Smale Park. As part of the festivities, the Brooklyn-by-way-of-Cinncinnati outfit will headline both nights with unique performances. It’s now been revealed the Saturday night set will see the band revist one of the best albums of 2007, their classic Boxer, in its entirety.
As Stereogum points out, the band actually first pulled off the full-album feat last year in Brussels, celebrating the record’s 10th anniversary by playing it front to back. The festival performance will mark just the second time they’ve ever delivered the entire thing for an audience.
In addition, The National have expanded the Homecoming lineup and revealed the daily breakdowns. Mouse on Mars, Sam Amidon, Spank Rock, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and Lisa Hannigan have joined the bill. Previously announced acts include Father John Misty, Feist, Future Islands, The Breeders, and Alvvays. You can find the schedule below. Tickets and more info can be found here.
April 27th:
MusicNOW Opening Night Celebration at the Cincinnati Masonic Center
Separately ticketed
Mouse on Mars
Red Bird Hollow (Bryce & Aaron Dessner)
Sam Amidon
Lisa Hannigan
Spank Rock
Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir
Plus very special guests
April 28th:
Homecoming at Smale Park
The National
Father John Misty
The Breeders
Lord Huron
Alvvays
Mouse on Mars
Sam Amidon
Spank Rock
Lanz Projects
Electric Counterpoint & Garcia Counterpoint performed by Bryce Dessner
MusicNOW Presents at National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Open to Homecoming pass holders
Crash Ensemble performs Hans Abrahamsen’s “Schnee”
Tyshawn Sorey Trio
Yuki Numata Resnick
April 29th:
Homecoming at Smale Park
The National perform Boxer
Feist
Future Islands
Moses Sumney
Big Thief
Julien Baker
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Lisa Hannigan
Ben Sloan, Artist-in-Residence (featuring A Delicate Motor & Bryan Devendorf)
Haven Counterpoint performed by Bryce & Aaron Dessner
MusicNOW Presents at National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Open to Homecoming pass holders
Eighth Blackbird with Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Bryce Dessner perform the music of Julius Eastman, Frederic Rzewski, Will Oldham, and Bryce Dessner
CSO String Trio perform Andrew Norman’s “The Companion Guide to Rome”
Crash Ensemble