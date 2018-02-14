The National to perform Boxer in full at Homecoming Festival

The National Boxer

The National will host their own Homecoming Festival in association with MusicNOW this April 28th and 29th at Cincinnati’s Smale Park. As part of the festivities, the Brooklyn-by-way-of-Cinncinnati outfit will headline both nights with unique performances. It’s now been revealed the Saturday night set will see the band revist one of the best albums of 2007, their classic Boxer, in its entirety.

As Stereogum points out, the band actually first pulled off the full-album feat last year in Brussels, celebrating the record’s 10th anniversary by playing it front to back. The festival performance will mark just the second time they’ve ever delivered the entire thing for an audience.

In addition, The National have expanded the Homecoming lineup and revealed the daily breakdowns. Mouse on Mars, Sam Amidon, Spank Rock, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and Lisa Hannigan have joined the bill. Previously announced acts include Father John Misty, Feist, Future Islands, The Breeders, and Alvvays. You can find the schedule below. Tickets and more info can be found here.

April 27th:

MusicNOW Opening Night Celebration at the Cincinnati Masonic Center

Separately ticketed

Mouse on Mars

Red Bird Hollow (Bryce & Aaron Dessner)

Sam Amidon

Lisa Hannigan

Spank Rock

Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir

Plus very special guests

April 28th:

Homecoming at Smale Park

The National

Father John Misty

The Breeders

Lord Huron

Alvvays

Mouse on Mars

Sam Amidon

Spank Rock

Lanz Projects

Electric Counterpoint & Garcia Counterpoint performed by Bryce Dessner

MusicNOW Presents at National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

Open to Homecoming pass holders

Crash Ensemble performs Hans Abrahamsen’s “Schnee”

Tyshawn Sorey Trio

Yuki Numata Resnick

April 29th:

Homecoming at Smale Park

The National perform Boxer

Feist

Future Islands

Moses Sumney

Big Thief

Julien Baker

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Lisa Hannigan

Ben Sloan, Artist-in-Residence (featuring A Delicate Motor & Bryan Devendorf)

Haven Counterpoint performed by Bryce & Aaron Dessner

MusicNOW Presents at National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

Open to Homecoming pass holders

Eighth Blackbird with Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Bryce Dessner perform the music of Julius Eastman, Frederic Rzewski, Will Oldham, and Bryce Dessner

CSO String Trio perform Andrew Norman’s “The Companion Guide to Rome”

Crash Ensemble