The new Cloverfield movie, Paradox, is being released on Netflix right after the Super Bowl

In space, no one can hear you scream, right?

That fact doesn’t bode too well for the next round of unlucky SOBs in the Cloverfield universe. With The Cloverfield Paradox, JJ Abrams and Bad Robot take their monster movie lore into the stars above, and the speculation ends tonight when the film drops on Netflix after the Super Bowl.

Directed by Julius Onah, the next chapter stars Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Bruhl, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Chris O’Dowd, Ziyi Zhang, and David Oyelowo as a team of astronauts fighting for their lives after meddling with a particle accelerator that may or may not have zonked out Earth.

Hey, we love a great big idea when it’s properly executed, and so far this franchise is two for two. Let’s hope they go three for three, especially considering they’ve already got a fourth entry down the line, which takes us back to Earth over a half a century ago to WW2.

So, win or lose, Eagles or Patriots, we all have Cloverfield to enjoy together. Watch the teaser below.