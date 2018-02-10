The Smashing Pumpkins’ website updated with a countdown clock

As the album cycle of Billy “William Patrick” Corgan’s solid solo effort Ogilala wound down, some seismic rumors began picking up steam from its wake. Though he’d previously discussed the very real possibility of a new Smashing Pumpkins album, Corgan set alt-rock internet on fire by posting a photo of himself in the studio with drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and former guitarist James Iha. Since then, former bassist D’Arcy Wretsky confirmed she wouldn’t be part of an as-yet-unannounced reunion tour, Corgan threw some shade in her direction (despite the two having previously made amends), and all signs have pointed to producer Rick Rubin’s involvement in the as-yet-unannounced album. Last week, images of what look like a photo shoot with the reunited band leaked online.

It’s all been pretty exhausting, but it looks like answers are on the way. The Smashing Pumpkins’ website has been updated with a countdown clock that’s set to expire on the morning of Thursday, February 15th. While we don’t know what exactly lies at the end of this countdown, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume it involves all the details of the reunion, from who’s involved to what they’re releasing to when they’re touring.

In the meantime, tick-tock…