Thom Yorke soundtracks new film Why Can’t We Get Along: Watch

Short film stars Ansel Elgort, Kate Mara, and new music from the Radiohead frontman

on February 02, 2018, 1:28am
Over the years, Thom Yorke has been a go-to collaborator for fashion company rag & bone, as he’s contributed new, original music for several of their runway shows. With another Fashion Week upon us, rag & bone has unveiled a new short film soundtracked by the Radiohead frontman.

Entitled Why Can’t We Get Along, it explores the medium of film while shifting perspectives for the viewer. Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) and Kate Mara (House of Cards) are featured alongside eight members of the American Ballet Theater, three HipLet Ballerinas, YouTube sensation Kandi Reign, and three members of Bulletrun Parkour. Watch it below

