Tool to begin recording new album in April: “This is progressive metal at its most atmospheric”

Tool

Yesterday, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan revealed that he finally received “music files from the boys with the word file in the title a few months ago after 11 years of begging,” and he’s since completed the lyrics and melodies for all but one song set to appear on the band’s long-awaited new album. In a subsequent post to Instagram, guitarist Adam Jones added that “recording starts in April.”

Jones also quoted an Instagram post shared by former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, who recently visited Tool in the studio and listened to their new album. “This is not just your average simple rock and roll music,” Bach said in describing the music. “This is progressive metal at its most atmospheric and right when you get into a groovy trance you get beat over the head with riffs so heavy it feels like a Tool. Some tunes were so pummelling it felt like I was getting a deep tissue massage! in fact they could call the record that. No song was shorter than 7 minutes and some were 20 minutes long!”

Tool’s last full-length album, 10,000 Days, was released in May 2006.

