Towkio shows off his “Symphony” on Fallon: Watch

Chance the Rapper and SZA associate promotes his debut album, WWW.

by
on February 28, 2018, 10:00am
Towkio, photo via NBC
Savemoney member Towkio stepped into the spotlight last week with his solo debut album, WWW. On Tuesday evening, the rising Chicago rapper further proved he can hold his own by throwing down a solid performance of “Symphony” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Towkio, first decked out in an oversized puffer jacket and then a rolled up short sleeve t-shirt, exhibited a natural command of both the stage and his colorful flow.

Watch it down below.

The first rapper to be signed by Rick Rubin in over 20 years, Towkio recently promoted WWW. by literally “dropping” it from space because why not?

