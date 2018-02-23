Towkio unveils debut album WWW.: Stream

Towkio

Savemoney crew member Towkio has revealed his solo debut album, WWW. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can listen it in full below.

The Chicago rapper — the first to be signed by Rick Rubin in over two decades — recorded the LP at Rubin’s storied Shangri La Studio. Special guest collaborators on WWW. include SZA, Vic Mensa, and Chance the Rapper associate Grace Weber.

All 13 tracks were executive produced by Norwegian producer Lido. Additional production duties were handled by Knox Fortune, Carter Lang, and The Social Experiment members Peter Cottontale, Nico Segal, and Nate Fox.

To coincide with the release, Towkio plans to ascend 100,000 feet into the stratosphere in a helium balloon to literally “drop” the album.

WWW. Album Artwork:

WWW. Tracklist:

01. Swim

02. Symphony (feat. Teddy Jackson)

03. Hot Shit

04. Loose

05. 2 Da Moon (feat. Teddy Jackson & Grace Weber)

06. Morning View (feat. SZA)

07. Forever (feat. Vic Mensa)

08. CNTRL

09. Drift

10. Disco

11. Lose Me (I Don’t Mind)

12. Hate 2 Love (feat. Njomza)

13. Alone