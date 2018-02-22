Menu
TV Party
Every week, Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington take you through the week’s world of TV

TV Party: “Rank and File: The Greatest Songs of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Fun-fact: There's a song that features the word 'penis' 26 times!

by
on February 22, 2018, 6:30pm
0 comments

For this bonus episode of TV Party, Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington are joined their very own Friendtopia – The Televerse‘s Kate Kulzick and The Televoid‘s LaToya Ferguson – to settle for Allison’s list of the 25 greatest songs from the first three seasons of CW’s cult hit musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

Together, they generalize about men, calculate the math of love triangles, and investigate the buzzing from the bathroom while singing the praises of Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh-McKenna’s infectious blend of musical satire, pop-music parodies and deeply relatable psychological yearning. Plus, there’s a song that features the word ‘penis’ 26 times!

To download, click “Share” and right-click the download icon  |   iTunes  |  Podchaser

(Note: Clint’s audio cuts out halfway through, so that’s why he’s a little quiet.)

Bonus: Here’a full accompanying playlist via Spotify.

Previous Story
Joss Whedon departs from Batgirl movie
Next Story
Consequence of Sound welcomes Nils Frahm to Chicago’s Thalia Hall
No comments