TV Party: “Rank and File: The Greatest Songs of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

For this bonus episode of TV Party, Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington are joined their very own Friendtopia – The Televerse‘s Kate Kulzick and The Televoid‘s LaToya Ferguson – to settle for Allison’s list of the 25 greatest songs from the first three seasons of CW’s cult hit musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

Together, they generalize about men, calculate the math of love triangles, and investigate the buzzing from the bathroom while singing the praises of Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh-McKenna’s infectious blend of musical satire, pop-music parodies and deeply relatable psychological yearning. Plus, there’s a song that features the word ‘penis’ 26 times!

(Note: Clint’s audio cuts out halfway through, so that’s why he’s a little quiet.)

—

Bonus: Here’a full accompanying playlist via Spotify.