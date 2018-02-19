TV Party: “The One With the Overly Confident Goodbye”: On Everything Sucks! and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Everything Sucks!, Netflix

This week, Clint and Allison are joined once again by SyFy and Paste’s Jacob Oller (and the absentee picks of lost-but-not-forgotten co-host Kate Kulzick of The Televerse) as we break down the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend finale, Netflix’s new ’90s nostalgia show Everything Sucks!, and gush about the return of The CW’s galactically silly superhero show Legends of Tomorrow.

Along the way, we also celebrate Drunk History‘s take on sex ed history, salute the brave students of Parkland in their public TV appearances, and nitpick about which version of “Way Down in the Hole” works best for The Wire. Enjoy!

Timestamps:

2:17: TV News

This Week in TV:

11:27 – Consensus: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend finale, “Nathaniel is Irrelevant” (CW)

33:08 – Jacob: The Wire, Season 3 (HBO), All the Pieces Matter: The Story of the Wire

36:40 – Allison: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” (FX); DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, “Daddy Dahrkest” (CW)

41:00 – Clint: Everything Sucks! (Netflix)

Last Week This Week: The Rundown with Robin Thede (BET)

Overly Specific Thing of the Week:

Kate: The Children Are Our Future of the Week: the televised public reactions (and political action) of the students of Parkland, Florida in the wake of the Parkland shooting

48:25: Allison: Shopping Spree of the Week – Anissa, Black Lightning (CW)

49:50 – Jacob: Best Trailer That Made Me Wanna Go Back and Watch a Whole Series of the Week – Voltron: Legendary Defender (Netflix)

51:40 – Clint: Horny Lovebirds, But Also Scientists of the Week: Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Next Week in TV:

53:15 – Clint: Seven Seconds (Netflix)

54:32 – Kate: Amazing Race finale (CBS)

55:30 – Allison: RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 3 (VH1)

1:01:17 – Jacob: The Tick season 1, part 2 (Amazon)



1:03:02 – Discovery Special of the Week: Moonshiners: Sour Mash Unfiltered