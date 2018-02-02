Ty Segall delivers a pair of heavy, psychedelic performances on Kimmel: Watch

With the ambitious Freedom’s Goblin unleashed on the masses, prolific garage rocker Ty Segall is making the rounds to spread its gospel. Last night, he made his debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a pair of heavy, psychedelic performances with his Freedom Band, which also includes the estimable Mikal Cronin.
With the audience crowd surfing and the dramatic zooms working overtime, Segall and his band let loose “Every1’s a Winner”, their cover of Hot Chocolate’s 1978 disco hit, as well as Freedom’s Goblin standout “Despoiler Of Cadaver.” Watch both performances below.
Also, be sure to check out review of Segall’s latest via Consequence of Sound’s new podcast.
Segall is also bringing the Freedom Band along for his spring and summer world tour, which just added new dates overseas. See the full slate below, and grab tickets here.
Ty Segall 2018 Tour Dates:
04/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon
04/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/06 – Rapid City, SD @ URSA MAJOR
04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
04/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater
04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/14 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theater
04/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
04/21 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
04/22 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
04/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoor (Levitation Festival)
04/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Levitation Festival)
04/29 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
04/30 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
05/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
05/25 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut
05/26 – Antwerpen, BE @ Trix
05/27 – Winterthur, CH @Salzhaus
05/28 – Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair
05/29 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai
05/30 – Lillie, FR @ Aéronf
05/31 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
06/02 – Nimes, FR @ This is Not a Love Song Festival
06/04 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
06/05 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
06/06 – Dublin, IE @ Tivoli
06/08 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
06/09 – London, UK @ Forum
06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Landmark
06/13 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
06/14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
06/16 – Athens, GD @ Gagarin 205