Ty Segall delivers a pair of heavy, psychedelic performances on Kimmel: Watch

With the ambitious Freedom’s Goblin unleashed on the masses, prolific garage rocker Ty Segall is making the rounds to spread its gospel. Last night, he made his debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a pair of heavy, psychedelic performances with his Freedom Band, which also includes the estimable Mikal Cronin.

With the audience crowd surfing and the dramatic zooms working overtime, Segall and his band let loose “Every1’s a Winner”, their cover of Hot Chocolate’s 1978 disco hit, as well as Freedom’s Goblin standout “Despoiler Of Cadaver.” Watch both performances below.

Also, be sure to check out review of Segall’s latest via Consequence of Sound’s new podcast.

Segall is also bringing the Freedom Band along for his spring and summer world tour, which just added new dates overseas. See the full slate below, and grab tickets here.

Ty Segall 2018 Tour Dates:

04/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

04/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/06 – Rapid City, SD @ URSA MAJOR

04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

04/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater

04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/14 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theater

04/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/21 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

04/22 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoor (Levitation Festival)

04/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Levitation Festival)

04/29 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

04/30 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

05/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

05/25 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut

05/26 – Antwerpen, BE @ Trix

05/27 – Winterthur, CH @Salzhaus

05/28 – Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair

05/29 – Clermont Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

05/30 – Lillie, FR @ Aéronf

05/31 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

06/02 – Nimes, FR @ This is Not a Love Song Festival

06/04 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/05 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/06 – Dublin, IE @ Tivoli

06/08 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

06/09 – London, UK @ Forum

06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Landmark

06/13 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

06/14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

06/16 – Athens, GD @ Gagarin 205