Unknown Mortal Orchestra announce new album, Sex & Food, share video for “American Guilt”: Watch

Unknown Mortal Orchestra returned last month with a new single, “American Guilt”. Today, the Portland-via-New Zealand pysch rockers have announced the album from which that track stems: Sex & Food.

Due out April 6th via Jagjaguwar, Sex & Food follows 2015’s acclaimed Multi-Love. The new effort was recorded all over the world, including Seoul, Hanoi, Reykjavik, Mexico City, Auckland, and of course, Portland.

Lyrically, songwriter and frontman Ruban Nielson penned songs that ask, “What are we consuming? How is it affecting us, and why does everything feel so bad and weird sometimes?”, according to a press release. Instead of just focusing on the dark stuff, however, the album seeks out “positivity despite the strangeness of our times.” You know, things like sex and food, as the title suggests.

Pre-orders for the album are available here. The album art and tracklist are below.

Sex & Food Artwork:

Sex & Food Tracklist:

01. A God Called Hubris

02. Major League Chemicals

03. Ministry of Alienation

04. Hunnybee

05. Chronos Feasts on His Children

06. American Guilt

07. The Internet of Love (That Way)

08. Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays

09. This Doomsday

10. How Many Zeros

11. Not in Love We’re Just High

12. If You’re Going to Break Yourself

In addition to the album announcement, UMO have shared the video for “American Guilt”. The animated clip is a steady pan across the rubbish of society until it focuses on one hungry fly rubbing its greedy little legs together. Check it out below. You can also find UMO’s upcoming tour dates here.