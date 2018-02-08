Unknown Mortal Orchestra announce new album, Sex & Food, share video for “American Guilt”: Watch

Unknown Mortal Orchestra returned last month with a new single, “American Guilt”. Today, the Portland-via-New Zealand pysch rockers have announced the album from which that track stems: Sex & Food.
Due out April 6th via Jagjaguwar, Sex & Food follows 2015’s acclaimed Multi-Love. The new effort was recorded all over the world, including Seoul, Hanoi, Reykjavik, Mexico City, Auckland, and of course, Portland.
Lyrically, songwriter and frontman Ruban Nielson penned songs that ask, “What are we consuming? How is it affecting us, and why does everything feel so bad and weird sometimes?”, according to a press release. Instead of just focusing on the dark stuff, however, the album seeks out “positivity despite the strangeness of our times.” You know, things like sex and food, as the title suggests.
Pre-orders for the album are available here. The album art and tracklist are below.
Sex & Food Artwork:
Sex & Food Tracklist:
01. A God Called Hubris
02. Major League Chemicals
03. Ministry of Alienation
04. Hunnybee
05. Chronos Feasts on His Children
06. American Guilt
07. The Internet of Love (That Way)
08. Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays
09. This Doomsday
10. How Many Zeros
11. Not in Love We’re Just High
12. If You’re Going to Break Yourself
In addition to the album announcement, UMO have shared the video for “American Guilt”. The animated clip is a steady pan across the rubbish of society until it focuses on one hungry fly rubbing its greedy little legs together. Check it out below. You can also find UMO’s upcoming tour dates here.