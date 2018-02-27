Unknown Mortal Orchestra share new song “Not in Love We’re Just High”: Stream

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, photo via Instagram

In April, Unknown Mortal Orchestra will return with Sex & Food, the follow-up to their excellent 2015 album, Multi-Love. Today, the psych rockers shared the latest single, “Not in Love We’re Just High”.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, songwriter and frontman Ruban Nielson said the song was written in Iceland, which he considers “an upside-down” version of his native New Zealand. He described the track as his attempt to write a UMO version of an Adele piano ballad. Hear it below.

Sex & Food arrives April 6th via Jagjaguwar and attempts to seek out “positivity despite the strangeness of our times.” UMO previously shared the album’s lead single, “American Guilt”. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

UMO has mapped an upcoming tour in support of the release, including festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and The Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret. Check out the complete itinerary below.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2018 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street *

04/23 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *

04/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

04/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

05/01 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

05/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

05/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

05/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre *

05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

05/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

05/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

05/12 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s *

05/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich *

05/19 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus *

05/20 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof *

05/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ zakk *

05/22 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique *

05/24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse *

05/25 – Bristol, UK @ SWX *

05/26 – Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves

05/27 – Leeds, UK @ World Island

05/28 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique *

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/07 – Porto Salvo, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

07/06 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

07/07 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

07/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

07/09 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

07/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic #

07/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

07/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ #

07/14 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

07/16 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

07/17 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre ^

07/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock

07/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

08/09 – Basel, CH @ Open Air Basel

08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival

* = w/ Makeness

# = w/ Shamir

^ = w/ Sylvan Esso and Shamir