Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig shares demo for solo song “I Promise You”: Stream

Ezra Koenig, photo by Debi Del Grande

Vampire Weekend may be gearing up for their highly anticipated new album, but frontman Ezra Koenig has been making plenty of time for solo endeavors as well. He released his Netflix anime, Neo Yokio, last fall, and more recently contributed a song to the Peter Rabbit soundtrack. Today, the demo of that track, “I Promise You”, has been revealed.

The demo is a plucky piano number ticking away with gently, metronomic percussion. In the film version, it’s James Corden’s title character who sings the tune, but here Koenig takes the vocal lead and backs himself up with a chorus of “ooo”s. Take a listen below.

Peter Rabbit is out now, as is the official soundtrack.