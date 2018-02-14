Well, Donald Glover is officially an action figure now

Unless you’ve been slumming it with Porgs and those weird monk creatures on Ahch-To, you probably know by now that Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th. That’s only 100 days away, which gives Lucasfilm and Disney ample time to start rolling out all the promotional materials to drum up the necessary level of hype. Of course, part of the Star Wars experience are the toys, and this anthology film is no exception to the galactic rule. We’re getting Solo toys … and they’re pretty great.

But, more importantly, because Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, plays the legendary Lando Calirissean — ahem, a role originally portrayed by the great Billy Dee Williams — the Atlanta star will also be immortalized in plastic. Yes, the same guy who once waxed nostalgic about playing with his Land Before Time toy from Pizza Hut finally has himself an action figure. Today, io9 previewed the film’s first four figures and among them is an incredibly awesome figure of Lando Gambino Glover.

Looking snazzy, huh? Here are the other three, which include Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Emilia Clarke as Qi’r, and a new kind of Stormtrooper that our team behind the State of the Empire podcast should have a blast disseminating in their next episode. Take a look below and start finding ways to turn that Lando figure into Earn, or Gambino, or hey, even Troy from Community if you want to get really imaginative. Oddly enough, Funko never made a line for that series. Weird, right?