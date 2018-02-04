Well, here’s the first teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story: Watch

Fun fact: It’s been less than two months since the now-incredibly polarizing Star Wars: The Last Jedi divided the fanbase into two warring sides. That’s okay, though, because the decidedly less polarizing film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, will soon hit theaters. How soon? Well, the goddamn thing comes out on May 25th, and by our estimation, that’s exactly 110 days away. In other words, if a couple went and saw The Last Jedi, and fell for the Finn and Rose shipping, and then decided they wanted to have a kid, that kid would still have a couple more months left in the womb. Man, I’m just so tired of all these Star Wars.

Now, with a little over three months to go, Disney is finally readying the Falcon for hyperspace, and they’ve gone ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for their second anthology film in less than two years. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller Ron Howard, the film stars Alden Ehrenreich as the titular smuggler Han Solo and Atlanta hero Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian doing all sorts of wild stuff that will ostensibly connect to things fans already know about from either a.) the previous films or b.) Expanded Universe mythology that will be reintroduced to the galaxy simply out of convenience.

That’s not all: Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany are all around for this galactic adventure, working from a screenplay that was written by Han Solo scholar Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon. If all went according to plan, and those previously reported reshoots were extensive enough to not make this film feel like it was taped together — you know, kind of like 2015’s Rogue One, which was directed by Gareth Edwards, Tony Gilroy, and probably 12 other Disney suits — this could be the best Star Wars movie since Empire Strikes Back.

Anyhow, watch the teaser and stay tuned for another glimpse tomorrow via Good Morning America.