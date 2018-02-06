Wild Child to premiere new album, Expectations, during Facebook Live Power Hour: Watch

This Friday, Wild Child will release their latest LP, Expectations, via Dualtone Records. It’s up for pre-order here, but the Austin indie pop outfit just can’t wait for you to sit back with a few beers and a few friends to enjoy the record — so they’re getting the party start early.

Tonight, Wild Child are streaming Expectations as part of an exclusive Facebook Live event hosted by Consequence of Sound. More than just a typical listening party, though, the band is inviting fans to crack open a can of their favorite brew and join them in an old school Power Hour. Once every minute as the album plays, all seven band members will knock back a shot of beer; of course, everyone (of legal age) watching from home is encouraged to join in. As long as the band can focus, they’ll also be answering any questions you have.

Things will undoubtedly get more ridiculous and fun as the night buzzes onward, so tune in via the CoS Facebook page beginning at 8:30 ET/7:30 CT.

The 12-track Expectations features production from Chris Walla (formerly of Death Cab For Cutie, Delta Spirit’s Matthew Logan Vasquez, Dr. Dog’s Scott McMicken, and Max Frost.

Listen to “Sinking Ship” and “Back and Forth” from Expectations: