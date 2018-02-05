Willie Nelson cancels upcoming tour dates due to the flu

Willie Nelson has canceled several upcoming tour dates due to the flu.
A statement from his publicist (via Rolling Stone) says the country music legend will need “a few extra weeks to recover completely,” per doctors orders, but that he is “healthy as ever.”
A total of eight shows are affected. They includes dates in Macon, Georgia; Biloxi, Mississippi; and St. Augustine, Florida scheduled for February. The 84-year-old is slated to return to the stage on March 5th at the Peace Concert Hall in Greenville, South Carolina.
This is just the latest health-related concert cancellation for Nelson in recent months. In January, he nixed a trio of shows due to either “a bad cold or the flu.” Last summer, he abruptly ended a gig in Salt Lake City due to breathing problems, which he blamed on the venue’s high elevation.
Consult Nelson’s updated tour itinerary below.
Willie Nelson 2018 Tour Dates:
02/07 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
02/09 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort
02/10 – Panama City, FL @ Marina Civic Center
02/12 – Estero, FL @ Germain Arena
02/13 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
02/15 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
02/17 – Viera, FL @ Space Coast Seafood & Music Festival
02/18 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
03/05 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall
03/06 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark Smith Concert Hall
03/08 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
03/09 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget
03/10 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre
03/12 – Amarillo, TX @ Amarillo Civic Center
04/10 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
04/13 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center
04/14 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
04/15 – Cape Girardeau, MO @ Show Me Center
04/17 – Owensboro, KY @ Owensboro Convention Center
04/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
04/20 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater
04/21 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater
10/12 – Laughlin, NV @ E Center
10/17 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Graton Resort & Casino
10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea