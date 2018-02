Win Butler of Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler was in Los Angeles this weekend to participate in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. With his team coming off a 75-66 victory, Butler celebrated at a karaoke bar in the city’s Little Tokyo neighborhood. ArcadeFireTube points out, Butler opted to sing one of his own songs, “Intervention”, making for one of the greatest karaoke performances you’ll ever see. Watch it below.