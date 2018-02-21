Win tickets to Beale Street Music Festival 2018

Beale Street Music Festival 2018

The Beale Street Music Festival is one of America’s oldest and most celebrated multi-day music experiences. Located in Downtown Memphis, Tennessee at the beautiful Tom Lee Park overlooking the mighty Mississippi River, the event is known for diverse lineups that emphasize the Bluff City’s rich history of rock and blues. With its 42nd edition set to take place May 4th-6th, this year is shaping up to proudly continue that long tradition.

Queens of the Stone Age, Jack White, Erykah Badu, Alanis Morissette, Incubus, Logic, Post Malone, ODESZA, and Tyler, the Creator top the impressive bill, and the highlights keep coming. Also performing are David Byrne, The Flaming Lips, Dashboard Confessional, Margo Price, Ludacris, Juicy J, D.R.A.M., Oh Wonder, Cake, Third Eye Blind, Kaleo, Clutch, Vance Joy, Franz Ferdinand, Action Bronson, Andrew W.K., Gov’t Mule, and many more.

We here at Consequence of Sound want you and your crew to experience all Beale Street has to offer, so we’re giving one (1) lucky winner four (4) GA three-day passes to the festival. All you have to do to win is enter using the widget below. Share via social networks for bonus entries, or really increase your chances by purchasing a T-shirt at our brand new webstore.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the CoS newsletter.