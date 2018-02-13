Win VIP passes to Firefly Music Festival 2018

For years, the East Coast had a dearth of quality destination festival experiences. But the folks behind Red Frog Events saw that scarcity as opportunity, not an omen. Seven years ago, they launched Firefly Music Festival, turning the tide for major music events from its unassuming home in Dover, Delaware. Taking place June 14th-17th at The Woodlands, this year’s event proves that Firefly is burning as bright as ever.

The fest was the first to nab Arctic Monkeys, scoring their first announced live show in nearly four years. Joining the British rockers atop the bill are Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and The Killers. Other highlights of the stacked lineup include SZA, MGMT, alt-J, Lil Wayne, Odesza, Portgual. the Man, Foster the People, Jimmy Eat World, Chromeo, Warren G (!), Cold War Kids, Rudimental, and Westside Gunn + Conway, a DJ set from Beastie Boys’ Mike D, Lizzo, Lord Huron, Royal Blood, Lucy Dacus, Ron Gallo, Jade Bird, and Everything Everything.

We want our readers to be able to check out one of the premiere East Coast music events of the year in style, so we’re giving away one (1) pair of VIP passes to Firefly 2018. To enter, simply complete the widget below. You can also purchase tickets and skip the wait here.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.