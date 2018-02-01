Win Yacht Club passes to Forecastle Festival 2018

2018 looks to be the year we all finally face up to festival fatigue. The old guard is changing, and fans are turning to historically smaller events that put together uniquely fulfilling lineups. As far as satisfying bills go this year, few top the expertly curated Forecastle Festival.

The Louisville, Kentucky festival’s 16th incarnation is set for July 13th-15th at Waterfront Park, and right from the headliners you can tell this fest is something different. Arcade Fire, Modest Mouse, and Chris Stapleton top the eclectic bill. Also playing are Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, The War on Drugs, Father John Misty, Courtney Barnett, Jimmy Eat World, Kurt Vile & The Violators, T-Pain, Jenny Lewis, Vic Mensa, Margo Price, White Reaper, Hiss Golden Messenger, Westside Gunn + Conway, Ron Gallo, and Punch Brothers.

It’s the type of varied lineup that makes you want to go to music festivals again. And to help shake you from the mundanity of every other fest experience this summer even more, we’re going to help you attend Forcastle in style. We’re giving away four (4) Yacht Club weekend passes to this year’s Forecastle. That means you and three of your friends will have exclusive access to the air-conditioned Mary M. Miller Steamboat on the mighty Ohio River, where multiple levels of experiences and bars await. You’ll also gain entry to The Boathouse on the Main Lawn, where there will be even more AC and a private bar. All this, and the music too.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.