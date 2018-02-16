Wolf Alice mash up Charli XCX’s “Boys” and The Cure’s “Boys Don’t Cry”: Stream

Wolf Alice and Charli XCX, photos by Philip Cosores

In December, we discovered that pop star Charli XCX was a fan of British alt-rockers Wolf Alice. She recorded a cover of the band’s “Don’t Delete the Kisses” for Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version series, then released a remix of the cut for all to hear. Wolf Alice must’ve been quite taken with the cover, because they’ve now returned the favor with a Like a Version cover of Charli XCX’s “Boys”.

(Read: Wolf Alice give a Track by Track breakdown of their new album, Visions of a Life)

It’s a perfect fusion of the band’s dreamy pop-rock and Charli XCX’s starry-eyed swagger, with guitarist Joff Oddie and drummer Joel Amey delivering breathy harmonies to complement Ellie Roswell’s gorgeous vocals. As a nice surprise, the UK four-piece seamlessly stitch in an ode to The Cure’s “Boys Don’t Cry”. Listen to it below.