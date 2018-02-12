Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) announces new Black Star album with Talib Kweli and Madlib

One of hip-hop’s most celebrated collaborations may be in for a 2018 revival. During a surprise appearance at a Madlib DJ set in Denver on Saturday evening, Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) revealed that he and Talib Kweli have plans for a new Black Star album this year.

This September will mark the 20th anniversary of Black Star’s only record to date, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star. The duo have been commemorating the landmark with a select series of shows over the last few weeks, and Saturday evening saw them performing at Denver’s Ogden Theater. Afterwards, Bey swung by Madlib’s set to come out for a few guest verses. As Reddit user mellowtooth noted, Bey at one point announced that a new Black Star LP would be coming soon, and that Madlib would be involved.

“New Black Star with Madlib, Talib Kweli, Yasiin, comin’ soon!” he said. “All Madlib, all day. New Black Star, 2018. Madlib Black Star, Madlib Black Star.” Here’s audio as proof:

Kweli subsequently tweeted a news article about Bey’s comments, adding that the “idea been brewing for a min.”

Idea been brewing for a min https://t.co/yrDsg53w0o — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) February 12, 2018

Madlib previously produced Black Star’s 2011 single “Fix Up”, which was intended to feature on an Aretha Franklin-inspired mixtape that never materialized. In 2016, Bey announced his retirement from music after getting into a legal fight in South Africa, and staged a series of high-profile farewell concerts later that year. He’s appeared to have had a change of heart since then, however. In addition to reviving Black Star, Bey popped up during Dave Chappelle’s Radio City Music Hall residency.