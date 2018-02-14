Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ first new recording in five years is a cover of Big Star’s “Thirteen”: Stream

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, photo by Killian Young

The slow and steady return of Yeah Yeah Yeahs continues today with their first newly recorded material in nearly five years. As part of a Spotify Singles session, the band has delivered an affecting acoustic rendition of the Big Star classic “Thirteen”. They also performed their A Fever to Tell classic “Maps”, and you can hear both songs below. (Be warned, the labeling is currently flipped, so “Maps” is actually “Thirteen”, and “Thirteen” is “Maps”.)

YYYs comeback will continue later this year with headlining spots at New York’s Governors Ball and London’s All Points East, as well as with a pair of shows with LCD Soundsystem.