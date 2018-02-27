Yo La Tengo are tender romantics on new song “For You Too”: Stream

March 16th brings the release of There’s a Riot Going On, the new album from Yo La Tengo. The 15-track collection marks the band’s first record of all-new material since Fade in Fade.
(Read: The 10 Best Power Couples in Music)
Previously, the New Jersey-bred outfit shared “You Are Here”, “Shades of Blue”, “She May, She Might”, and “Out of the Pool”. A fifth track has been unboxed today and it’s titled “For You Too”. Sweet and loving, it’s sung straight from the heart of someone who knows he has flaws but is trying his very best to make up for them. “I… I’m just some guy, barely polite,” frontman Ira Kaplan confesses. “But if it’s not too late, if I could protect you whenever you can’t expect to.”
Hear it below.
There’s a Riot Going On Tracklist:
01. You Are Here
02. Shades of Blue
03. She May, She Might
04. For You Too
05. Ashes
06. Polynesia #1
07. Dream Dream Away
08. Shortwave
09. Above the Sound
10. Let’s Do It Wrong
11. What Chance Have I Got
12. Esportes Casual
13. Forever
14. Out of the Pool
15. Here You Are