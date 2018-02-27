Yo La Tengo are tender romantics on new song “For You Too”: Stream

Yo La Tengo, photo by GODLIS

March 16th brings the release of There’s a Riot Going On, the new album from Yo La Tengo. The 15-track collection marks the band’s first record of all-new material since Fade in Fade.

Previously, the New Jersey-bred outfit shared “You Are Here”, “Shades of Blue”, “She May, She Might”, and “Out of the Pool”. A fifth track has been unboxed today and it’s titled “For You Too”. Sweet and loving, it’s sung straight from the heart of someone who knows he has flaws but is trying his very best to make up for them. “I… I’m just some guy, barely polite,” frontman Ira Kaplan confesses. “But if it’s not too late, if I could protect you whenever you can’t expect to.”

Hear it below.

There’s a Riot Going On Tracklist:

01. You Are Here

02. Shades of Blue

03. She May, She Might

04. For You Too

05. Ashes

06. Polynesia #1

07. Dream Dream Away

08. Shortwave

09. Above the Sound

10. Let’s Do It Wrong

11. What Chance Have I Got

12. Esportes Casual

13. Forever

14. Out of the Pool

15. Here You Are