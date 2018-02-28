Young Fathers preview new album with manic song “Toy”: Stream

Young Fathers, photo by Julia Nonii

Mercury Prize-winning outfit Young Fathers are nearing closer to the release of their third album, Cocoa Sugar. The follow-up to 2015’s White Men Are Black Men Too has previously been hinted at with gorgeous first single “Lord” and last month’s emotional “In My View”. The Scotland-bred trio — that’s Alloysious Massaquoi, Graham ‘G’ Hastings, and Kayus Bankole — has rolled out a third offering in “Toy”.

“Chasing shadows in the gallows,” Young Fathers lament in the song’s opening seconds, after what sounds like a bout of heavy breathing. Their harrowing mission is appropriately soundtracked by music that’s fidgety and manic, synth-y jabs and percussive bits bouncing around like rubber balls.

Hear it down below.

Cocoa Sugar officially hits shelves next Friday, March 9th via Ninja Tune.

Cocoa Sugar Tracklist:

01. See How

02. Fee Fi

03. In My View

04. Turn

05. Lord

06. Tremolo

07. Wow

08. Border Girl

09. Holy Ghost

10. Wire

11. Toy

12. Picking You