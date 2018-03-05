2018 Academy Award Winners: The Complete List

The 2018 Academy Awards take place this evening at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Now in its 90th year, the annual award honors cinematic achievements in the film industry.
The ever inimitable Allison Janney snagged Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya, beating out a tough lineup in Mary J. Blige, Lesley Manville, Laurie Metcalf, and Octavia Spencer. And to nobody’s surprise, the great Sam Rockwell took home Best Supporting Actor for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, beating out co-star Woody Harrelson, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Plummer, and Richard Jenkins.
A Fantastic Woman won Best Foreign Language Film.
On the technical front, Dunkirk won for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing, Blade Runner 2049 for Best Visual Effects, Phantom Thread for Best Costume Design, The Shape of Water for Best Production Design, and Darkest Hour for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Another more obvious win was Coco, which walked away with Best Animated Feature Film. Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant now has an Oscar, thanks to his involvement with Best Animated Short Film winner, Dear Basketball.
The full list of nominees can be found below. Stay tuned to Consequence of Sound for more ensuing coverage of the ceremony, including our full reaction to this year’s winners
Best Picture:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director:
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Best Actor:
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq
Best Actress:
Frances McDormand,Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Meryl Streep, The Post
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Best Supporting Actor:
Sam Rockwell,Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actress:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Original Screenplay:
Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay:
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber, The Disaster Artist
Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green, Logan
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound
Best Foreign Language Film:
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Best Documentary Feature Film:
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Documentary Short:
Edith & Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop
Best Animated Feature Film:
Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Animated Short Film:
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Live Action Short Film:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmet
Silent Child
Watu Wote:All of Us
Best Original Score:
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Song:
Mary J. Blige – “Mighty River”, Mudbound
Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery of Love”, Call Me By Your Name
Gael García Bernal, Libertad García Fonzi, and Gabriella Flores – “Remember Me, Coco
Andra Day feat. Common – “Stand Up for Something”, Marshall
Kaela Settle, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul – “This is Me”, The Greatest Showman
Best Production Design:
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Best Cinematography:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design:
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Best Film Editing:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Sound Mixing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Editing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Visual Effects:
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder