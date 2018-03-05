2018 Academy Award Winners: The Complete List

The 2018 Academy Awards take place this evening at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Now in its 90th year, the annual award honors cinematic achievements in the film industry.

The ever inimitable Allison Janney snagged Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya, beating out a tough lineup in Mary J. Blige, Lesley Manville, Laurie Metcalf, and Octavia Spencer. And to nobody’s surprise, the great Sam Rockwell took home Best Supporting Actor for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, beating out co-star Woody Harrelson, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Plummer, and Richard Jenkins.

A Fantastic Woman won Best Foreign Language Film.

On the technical front, Dunkirk won for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing, Blade Runner 2049 for Best Visual Effects, Phantom Thread for Best Costume Design, The Shape of Water for Best Production Design, and Darkest Hour for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Another more obvious win was Coco, which walked away with Best Animated Feature Film. Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant now has an Oscar, thanks to his involvement with Best Animated Short Film winner, Dear Basketball.

The full list of nominees can be found below.

Best Picture:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director:

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Best Actor:

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq

Best Actress:

Frances McDormand,Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Meryl Streep, The Post

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Best Supporting Actor:

Sam Rockwell,Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay:

Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay:

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber, The Disaster Artist

Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green, Logan

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound

Best Foreign Language Film:

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Best Documentary Feature Film:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Documentary Short:

Edith & Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam

Heroin(e)

Knifeskills

Traffic Stop

Best Animated Feature Film:

Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Animated Short Film:

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Live Action Short Film:

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmet

Silent Child

Watu Wote:All of Us

Best Original Score:

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Song:

Mary J. Blige – “Mighty River”, Mudbound

Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery of Love”, Call Me By Your Name

Gael García Bernal, Libertad García Fonzi, and Gabriella Flores – “Remember Me, Coco

Andra Day feat. Common – “Stand Up for Something”, Marshall

Kaela Settle, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul – “This is Me”, The Greatest Showman

Best Production Design:

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Best Cinematography:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Best Costume Design:

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Best Film Editing:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Sound Mixing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Editing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Visual Effects:

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder