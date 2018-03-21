21 Savage performs “Bank Account” on Ellen: Watch

21 Savage performing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

At some point last year, Ellen DeGeneres made the decision to hop aboard the Atlanta hip-hop bandwagon and has since played host to the likes of Rae Sremmurd, Migos, and Future. On Tuesday, 21 Savage took his turn on the Ellen stage to perform his hit song “Bank Account”.

The Atlanta rapper strolled around the stage and spit lines about committing a “triple homicide” in his trademark laidback drawl as the screen behind him showed images of gold bars and stacks of money. An audience featuring a younger and slightly more, ahem, diverse demographic seemed pleased the performance. Afterward, he informed Ellen about his aptly-named “21 Savage Bank Account” campaign to help kids learn how to save money.

Replay the full performance below.

“Bank Account” comes from 21 Savage’s 2017 debut studio album, Issa Album. He’s set to go on a North American summer tour with Post Malone starting in late April. Check out the full schedule here, and grab tickets here.