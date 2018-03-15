A boy spies on his fascinating neighbors in Belle and Sebastian’s “Poor Boy” video: Watch

Belle and Sebastian's "Poor Boy" video

Every day we meet people whom we know little to nothing about. Yet even from the briefest of encounters we make judgments on and assumptions about them. On the Belle and Sebastian track “Poor Boy” from How to Solve Our Human Problems — Part 3, this manifests as the unrealistic expectations placed on a lover, the kind that shroud the reality of the romance.

The single’s new video takes a different perspective on the concept, centering on a young boy observing the residences of a Glasgow tenement building. The cast of characters is vast; there’s the horticulturist, the studious telekinetic, the mysterious doctor, the soldier in training, and the woman who cuts only carrots. Belle and Sebastian are there too, dancing in the top corner apartment.

“At first when I saw it I was like, ‘OK, yeah, this feels nice…’ I was kind of wondering how it connected to the song myself,” admits Stuart Murdoch in a press release. “And then somebody pointed out that the boy looking in all the windows, dreaming of these different characters and expecting things from people — I think he’s from the kind of the writer’s perspective… I guess it does match up with the chorus of the song: [‘Poor boy, I could never live up to your imagination’].”

Check out the clip below, and TIDAL users can watch it here.

Belle and Sebastian are currently on tour, with stops at Spanish festivals including Primavera Sound and Benicàssim, along with Arroyo Seco Weekend in Pasadena, California. Find their full schedule here.