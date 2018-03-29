A Tribe Called Quest reveal their “final” music video for “The Space Program”: Watch

A Tribe Called Quest's "The Space Program" video

A Tribe Called Quest have released what they consider to be their “final” music video. The eight-minute clip is for “The Space Program”, off last year’s We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service, and depicts the group’s Q-Tip, Jarobi White, and Ali Shaheed Muhammad riding around in a spaceship. Q-Tip plays a game of chess while footage of American history — in particular race riots — are aired on small TVs. Ultimately, the spaceship suffers a devastating oxygen malfunction (the message “I Can’t Breathe” is displayed, a reference to Eric Garner).

In addition to all the futuristic flash and dramatics, the Warren Fu-directed visual features a long list of notable cameos: Common, Questlove, Janelle Monaé, Erykah Badu, Vince Staples, Pharrell Williams, Anderson .Paak, Alicia Keys, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Rosario Dawson, among others. The whole thing closes with images of the late Phife Dawg and is dedicated “For Malik.”

Watch a trailer below. Find the full video on Apple Music.