Acid Dad share a Track by Track breakdown of their self-titled debut album: Stream

Our recurring new music feature Track by Track finds an artist breaking down the entirety of their latest record.

Brooklyn psych punks Acid Dad are set to deliver their highly anticipated debut full-length this Friday, March 9th, via Greenway Records. Ahead of the official release, the entire thing is streaming in full below.

Acid Dad spent the first three years of their career building towards this 11-track moment. After gaining attention for their live shows around their hometown, they dropped their first EP, Let’s Plan A Robbery, in 2016. That lead them to bigger tours with the likes of Thee Oh Sees and Diarrhea Planet, picking up more acclaim as they brought their rock across the country. Each step on the journey has found them honing their ringing, catchy punk style, even going so far as to toss out their first attempt at their album to ensure the songs reached their fullest potential.

The 11-tracks that finally made it onto Acid Dad are well worth the wait and effort. The band turns to influences as far ranging as Bob Dylan (“Die Hard”) and Archers of Loaf (“2Ci”) in surprising ways, creating songs that are as lyrically intriguing as they are musically enthralling. Whether they’re droning into the haze of “Mow My Lawn” or storming towards freedom on “Mistress”, Acid Dad balance dynamic melodies and unhinged punk with such precision that you’ll never find yourself bored.

Take a listen to Acid Dad below.

For their Track by Track breakdown of their debut, Acid Dad cut right to the heart of each song.

“Die Hard”:

Don’t like New Years resolutions, backroom politics, or drunken orangutans.

“Mr. Major”:

Inspired by our indecipherable Russian delay unit and propaganda.

“Child”:

A companion piece to anyone having just moved into a metropolis prison.

“2Ci”:

Post 6AM rave on a accidental synthetic overdose.

“Come Outside”:

Arguably the most dad rock by way of Nassau Coliseum song on the record.

“Marine”:

A sharp stoned march to the emergency room.

“Mistress”:

Below freezing lab rat in a constricting relationship with another frozen lab rat twice its age.

“Bada Bing”:

Hard hat striking, bull riding, sweaty little peach fuzzing teenage anthem.

“Mow My Lawn”:

Being forced to mow your lawn on a Sunday.

“No Answer”:

Cops!

“Dissin’”:

Is this alternative country? I think so.

Acid Dad will support their debut with a large spring tour, including newly announced European dates for May. Find their complete docket below.

Acid Dad 2018 Tour Dates:

03/07 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

03/08 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

03/10 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

03/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

03/13 – Houston, TX @ Walters

03/14-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

03/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/22 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hi-Hat *

03/25 – Reno, NV @ Loving Cup

03/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

03/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Pioneer *

03/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub *

04/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern *

04/04 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone *

04/05 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement *

04/06 – Louisville, KY @ Kaiju *

04/07 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel *

04/13 – Asbury, NJ @ The Saint *

04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Sound Hole *

04/20 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

05/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Q Factory

05/14 – Manchester, UK @ Jimmy’s

05/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Nice ‘N’ Sleazy

05/16 – Liverpool, UK @ Sound Basement

05/17 – London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms

05/17 – Brighton, UK @ Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

05/18 – Le Havre, FR @ Le McDaid’s

05/19 – Paris, FR @ E’sapce B

* = w/ No Parents