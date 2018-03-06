Menu
Adam West was snubbed from Oscars’ “In Memoriam” tribute

Iconic Batman actor was left out of the touching segment

by
on March 05, 2018, 8:39pm
1 comment
Adam West as Batman
Adam West as Batman

Every year, the Oscars remembers those actors who’ve recently passed away with a touching “In Memoriam” visual segment. For the 90th Academy Awards this past Sunday, however, one famous face was noticeably missing from the reel: Adam West.

The iconic Batman actor died last June at the age of 88 following a short battle with leukemia, but neither his face nor name was mentioned during the ceremony. As IGN notes, perhaps the Academy chose to leave out (read: snub) West since he was primarily known for his TV roles, such as in the original live-action Batman series that ran in the ’60s and as a voice actor on Family Guy.

If that’s the case, it seems the Academy has all but forgotten all the many films that West has been a part of, including Meet the Robinsons, Chicken Little, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and of course, the 1966 Batman movie, the first full-length adaptation of the Batman character. More recently, he slipped on his superhero outfit once more in the 2016 film, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders.

West wasn’t the only film industry veteran conspicuously left out of the “In Memoriam” clip. Among the others: Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Poltergeist director Tobe Hooper, actors actors Powers Booth and Della Rees, and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who’s contributed music to films for years.

