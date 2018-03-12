Alice Cooper announces North American summer tour

At 70 years old, Alice Cooper continues to show no signs of slowing down. Last July, the metal icon released his 27th album, Paranormal. Now, he’s mapped out a summer North American trek in addition to the previously announced March dates of his “A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper” tour.
After the March run including dates in Madison, Orlando, and Indianapolis, Cooper will kick off the summer leg on August 3rd at the Wisconsin State Fair. From there, he will hit cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more before wrapping up the jaunt in York, Pennsylvania on September 7th. Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will join Cooper on the Las Vegas and Los Angeles dates.
(Read: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Cooper: A Conversation with Alice Cooper)
Check out the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Alice Cooper 2018 Tour Dates:
03/13 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
03/14 — Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
03/15 — South Bend, IN@ Morris Performing Arts Center
03/17 — Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center
03/18 — Jacksonville, FL @ The Florida Theatre
03/20 — Melbourne, FL @ King Center of the Performing Arts
03/21 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
03/23 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
03/24 — Orlando, FL@ Hard Rock Live Orlando
03/26 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
03/28 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
03/29 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre
08/03 — West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair
08/05 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion
08/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts
08/08 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pike’s Peak Center
08/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea *
08/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
08/14 — San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
08/15 — Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria Casino
08/18 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
08/19 — Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
08/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/22 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Jubilee Auditorium
08/23 — Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium
08/25 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
08/26 — Estevan, SK @ Affinity Place
08/28 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
08/29 — Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
08/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
09/01 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre
09/02 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
09/04 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
09/06 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/07 — York, PA @ York Fair
* = w/ Ace Frehley
On April 1st, Cooper will play King Herod in NBC’s live production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar alongside John Legend.