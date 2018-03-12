Alice Cooper announces North American summer tour

Alice Cooper

At 70 years old, Alice Cooper continues to show no signs of slowing down. Last July, the metal icon released his 27th album, Paranormal. Now, he’s mapped out a summer North American trek in addition to the previously announced March dates of his “A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper” tour.

After the March run including dates in Madison, Orlando, and Indianapolis, Cooper will kick off the summer leg on August 3rd at the Wisconsin State Fair. From there, he will hit cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more before wrapping up the jaunt in York, Pennsylvania on September 7th. Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will join Cooper on the Las Vegas and Los Angeles dates.

Check out the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Alice Cooper 2018 Tour Dates:

03/13 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

03/14 — Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

03/15 — South Bend, IN@ Morris Performing Arts Center

03/17 — Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

03/18 — Jacksonville, FL @ The Florida Theatre

03/20 — Melbourne, FL @ King Center of the Performing Arts

03/21 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center

03/23 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

03/24 — Orlando, FL@ Hard Rock Live Orlando

03/26 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

03/28 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

03/29 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

08/03 — West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair

08/05 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion

08/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts

08/08 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pike’s Peak Center

08/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea *

08/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

08/14 — San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

08/15 — Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria Casino

08/18 — Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

08/19 — Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

08/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/22 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Jubilee Auditorium

08/23 — Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium

08/25 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

08/26 — Estevan, SK @ Affinity Place

08/28 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

08/29 — Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

08/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

09/01 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre

09/02 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

09/04 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

09/06 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/07 — York, PA @ York Fair

* = w/ Ace Frehley

On April 1st, Cooper will play King Herod in NBC’s live production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar alongside John Legend.