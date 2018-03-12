Alice in Chains announce 2018 summer tour dates

Alice in Chains, photo by Johnny Buzzerio

Alice in Chains have expanded their forthcoming tour itinerary with a new round of summer headlining dates. After spending June and July abroad (including a pair of sure-to-be controversial concerts in Tel Aviv, Israel), the band will return to North America with a Vancouver, British Columbia show on August 22nd. They’ll then play a run that includes three California shows and four Texas gigs as well as stops in Las Vegas, Tulsa, Denver, and Phoenix.

A press release also notes that the band is “putting the finishing touches on the much-anticipated follow-up” to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, so expect new music during the upcoming shows.

Find Alice in Chains’ full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Alice in Chains 2018 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/30 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/03 – Washington DC @ Anthem

05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

05/05 – Virginia Beach @ WNOR Lunatic Luau

05/07 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

05/08 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

05/16 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ

06/16 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

06/17 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

06/20 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund

06/21 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival

06/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/24 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/28 – Padua, IT @ Sherwood

06/30 – Bezirk-Landstrasse, AT @ Arena Open Air Wien

07/01 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt

07/04 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

07/05-07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/08 – Belford, FR @ Les Eurockeennes 30

07/10 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Lisboa, PT @ NOS Alive

07/17 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea

07/18 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea

08/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vino Robles Amp

08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

08/31 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

09/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

09/04 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

09/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

09/07 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

09/08 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

09/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

09/11 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

09/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre