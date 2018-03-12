Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Alice in Chains announce 2018 summer tour dates

The Seattle rockers are also putting finishing touches on their first album in five years

by
on March 12, 2018, 11:00am
0 comments
Alice in Chains, photo by Johnny Buzzerio
Alice in Chains, photo by Johnny Buzzerio

Alice in Chains have expanded their forthcoming tour itinerary with a new round of summer headlining dates. After spending June and July abroad (including a pair of sure-to-be controversial concerts in Tel Aviv, Israel), the band will return to North America with a Vancouver, British Columbia show on August 22nd. They’ll then play a run that includes three California shows and four Texas gigs as well as stops in Las Vegas, Tulsa, Denver, and Phoenix.

(Read: The 10 Greatest Music Videos of All Time According to Beavis and Butt-head)

A press release also notes that the band is “putting the finishing touches on the much-anticipated follow-up” to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Hereso expect new music during the upcoming shows.

Find Alice in Chains’ full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Alice in Chains 2018 Tour Dates:
04/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/30 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/03 – Washington DC @ Anthem
05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
05/05 – Virginia Beach @ WNOR Lunatic Luau
05/07 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
05/08 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
05/16 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ
06/16 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
06/17 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
06/20 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund
06/21 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival
06/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
06/24 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
06/28 – Padua, IT @ Sherwood
06/30 – Bezirk-Landstrasse, AT @ Arena Open Air Wien
07/01 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
07/04 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
07/05-07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/08 – Belford, FR @ Les Eurockeennes 30
07/10 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Lisboa, PT @ NOS Alive
07/17 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea
07/18 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Caesarea
08/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vino Robles Amp
08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
08/31 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl
09/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
09/04 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
09/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
09/07 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
09/08 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
09/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
09/11 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre
09/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore
09/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

Previous Story
The Decemberists unveil new album, I’ll Be Your Girl: Stream
Next Story
Arctic Monkeys announce 2018 North American tour dates
No comments