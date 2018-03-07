Amazon Alexa devices are creepily laughing at their owners for no reason

Reports have surfaced recently from owners of Amazon Alexa-enabled devices that they’ve heard spontaneous, eerie laughter coming out of their speakers. As noted on BuzzFeed and Twitter, Alexa has been letting out a cackling laugh without first being prompted to wake.
Back on February 22nd, Twitter user @CaptHandlebar was among the first people to report the unnerving experience, sharing a video of Alexa laughing in such life-like manner that they thought a child was making the sounds. Since then, many other people have shared similar experiences which remind them of HAL 9000 going rogue in 2001: A Space Odyssey.
In a statement to The Verge, Amazon said, “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.” In the meantime, Alexa-enabled device owners may want to unplug their speakers just in case.