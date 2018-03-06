Menu
Anderson .Paak reveals new single “‘Til It’s Over”: Stream

It soundtracks a new Apple ad directed by Spike Jonze and starring FKA twigs

on March 06, 2018, 10:47am
Anderson .Paak, photo by David Brendan Hall

Anderson .Paak has returned today with a new single. Titled “‘Til It’s Over”, it pairs the R&B/hip-hop artist’s smooth vocals with skittish percussion. In addition to being a standalone release, the song soundtracks a new Apple HomePod ad directed by Spike Jonze and starring FKA twigs.

Check out both the track and the ad below.

.Paak is expected to release two albums this year, one solo record and another with The Free Nationals. Previously, he collaborated with Talib Kweli and Kaytranada, toured alongside J. Cole, and appeared on the Kendrick Lamar-produced Black Panther soundtrack. .Paak’s last full-length was 2016’s breakthrough Malibu.

